Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will 'finish' Congress: Sakshi Maharaj

Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj on Tuesday said Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi are "enough to finish" the Congress party.

"The Congress is sinking", Maharaj said after meeting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Sangh headquarters here.

The BJP leader said it was a "courtesy visit".

Responding to a query of reporters, he said the Congress is "sinking because of its deeds and we need not do anything".

"(Congress Interim Chief) Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are enough to finish the Congress and there is no need for anyone to do anything," he said.

Maharaj said it was "unfortunate" that there was no "Opposition" in the country.

Speaking on Uttar Pradesh politics, Maharaj said Yogi Adityanath is the best Chief Minister in the country.

"A grand temple of Lord Ram will come up soon in Ayodhya," he added.

The Congress is currently in turmoil over a letter written by some veterans demanding a "visible and full-time leadership".

On Monday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party's interim President and effect necessary organisational changes while an AICC session will be called at the earliest to start the process of electing a new chief.