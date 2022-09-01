Sponsors of Opposition coalition roaming with 'veil of sushasan babu', 'bag of kushasan babu': Naqvi

In a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said the "sponsors of the so-called Opposition coalition" are roaming around with a "veil of sushasan babu" and a "bag of kushasan babu".

Naqvi's remarks came a day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao undertook a whirlwind tour of the Bihar capital where he met top political leaders in the state and also gave a call for "BJP-mukt Bharat".

At a press conference that he addressed with his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav by his side, the Telangana chief minister, who is popularly known as 'KCR', invoked the memory of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan's "Kranti" (revolution) against "tanashahi" (dictatorship) to stress the need for a united opposition to take on the BJP's hegemony.

Speaking with reporters here, Naqvi likened the efforts of Opposition parties to forge a coalition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "putting stitches of sin" on "box of corruption”.

The "sponsors of so-called Opposition coalition" are roaming around with the "veil of sushasan (good governance) babu” and the "bag of kushasan (misgovernance) babu", the former Union minister said.

JD(U)'s Kumar is often referred to as "Sushasan babu" by his admirers and supporters.

Naqvi said that the Opposition's "dream" of removing Modi in the "Amrit Kaal" is like "biting more than one can chew".

'Amrit Kaal' is a "festival for the honest and hard-working", but is a "troubling time for sinners and hypocrites".

'Amrit Kaal' is a term the government often uses to refer to the period between now and 2047 when India will be celebrating 100 years of Independence.