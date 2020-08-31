Stalwart with deep grasp of Indian polity: Paswan on Pranab Mukherjee

'Stalwart with deep grasp of Indian polity'

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party patron Ram Vilas Paswan paid fond tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee on Monday, remembering him as a stalwart with deep grasp of Indian polity who guided politicians across the ideological spectrum.

Paswan, whose association with Mukherjee goes back by over five decades, said he was in a shock at his death and observed that there were few leaders as conversant with the constitutional mechanism and parliamentary rules and conventions as the former president was.

"He was always willing to help people about the correct way forward whenever one approached him. Whether it was his understanding of economy, our parliamentary system or political affairs, his knowledge and wisdom were unparalleled," Paswan said.

Mukherjee, 84, died on Monday in an army hospital here, his son Abhijit said.

He was admitted to hospital on August 10 and a health bulletin this morning said he was in a deep coma and on ventilator support.

