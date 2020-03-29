Sudden lockdown will lead to catastrophic loss of life: Rahul to PM

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to adopt a “nuanced approach” in implementing the lockdown given India’s unique condition due to the dependence of a large section of the population on daily wages.

“A complete lockdown and the resulting shutdown of our economic engine will almost certainly ensure the millions of unemployed youth rush back to their villages, increasing the risk of infecting their parents, grandparents and the elderly population. This will result in catastrophic loss of life,” Rahul said in the letter, expressing solidarity with the prime minister in the fight against Covid-19.

The letter was released shortly after Modi’s monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address, where he spoke about strict implementation of the 21-day lockdown.

“It is important that the government consider a nuanced approach that takes the complex realities of our people into consideration. Our priority must be to protect and isolate the elderly and vulnerable from the virus and to clearly and strongly communicate to the young the dangers of proximity to older people,” he said.

Rahul suggested strengthening the social safety net and use of every public resource to support and shelter the working poor as a sudden lockdown has created immense panic and confusion.

He noted that the closure of factories, small industries and construction sites have forced tens of thousands of migrant labourers to walk home to their villages and are stranded at various State borders.

“It is important that we help them find shelter and provide them with money directly into their bank accounts to help them tide over the next few months,” the former Congress President said.