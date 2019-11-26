Sunni Waqf Board says no review petition on Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, one of the main Muslim plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Title suits, on Tuesday categorically said that it would not file a review petition to challenge the supreme court verdict on Ram Temple.

The Board, which held its executive meeting committee meeting here, however, remained undecided on whether to accept the five acre land for construction of a mosque in Ayodhya.

Of the eight members of the Board, only one Abdul Razzaq, was in favour of challenging the apex court judgement. Razzaq walked out of the meeting after his proposal was rejected accusing the other members of being the ''yes men'' of the chairman.

''We will not file any review petition,'' Board chairman Zufar Faruqui in a statement after the meeting.

He said that the Board members sought more time to decide on the five acre land offer. ''The issue of five acre land in Ayodhya is still under consideration of the Board and no decision in this regard has yet been taken,'' he said.

According to the sources, there were heated exchange among the Board members on the issues of filing review and accepting the land.

The supreme court, in its verdict on the Ayodhya issue, had given the disputed land to the Hindus and directed that the Board be given five acre of land at a prime location in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has already decided to file review petitions in the SC on this matter. At least five Muslim litigants were likely to approach the apex court with review petitions in the next few days.

Incidentally, the Sunni Board chairman faced charges of irregularities in the sale and purchase of land by the Waqf Board and the state government has already recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

Faruqui's opponents have alleged that the former's decision not to file a review was aimed at keeping the government in good humour to save his own skin.