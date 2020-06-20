'Surrender', 'clean chit', says Congress on Modi's 'no intrusion' remarks

Sharpening its attack, Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “surrendering” to China and giving it a “clean chit” by asserting that there was no intrusion by Chinese troops into Indian territory in eastern Ladakh.

“PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese, why were our soldiers killed? Where were they killed,” former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram demanded whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a clean chit to China by his remarks that there was no intrusion into Indian territory in Ladakh.

“Has PM given a clean chit to China?” senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram said a day after Modi triggered a controversy by his remarks at an all party meeting over violent clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

Has PM given a clean chit to China? If so, what is there to negotiate with China? Why are the Major Generals negotiating and about what? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 20, 2020

“PM said there is no foreigner (meaning Chinese) in Indian territory. If this is true, what was the fuss about May 5-6? Why was there a fight between troops on June 16-17? Why did India lose 20 lives,” Chidambaram asked on Twitter.

“If there was no intrusion by Chinese troops at all, what did the Corps Commanders talk about on June 6? Was it about the weather,” the former union minister said.

He sought to know why External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar referred to restoration of ‘status quo ante’ if no Chinese troops had crossed the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

“Has PM given a clean chit to China? If so, what is there to negotiate with China? Why are the Major Generals negotiating and about what,” Chidambaram asked.

At the all party meeting on Friday evening, Congress President Sonia Gandhi asked the government some tough questions demanding to know whether an intelligence failure had led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley.

“Did the military intelligence not alert the government about the intrusion and the build-up of massive forces along the LAC, whether on the Chinese side or on the Indian side? In the government's considered view, was there a failure of intelligence,” Gandhi had asked.

However, Congress appeared to plough a lonely furrow as almost all the other parties, including Trinamool and NCP, backed the government action.