Tamil parties condemn Eshwarappa for stopping TN state anthem mid-way

Former Karnataka deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa forcibly stopping the Tamil Nadu state anthem from being played at an election convention in Shimoga and replacing it with the Karnataka state song has kicked up a major row in the neighbouring state.

Political parties, including the ruling DMK, demanded that Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, who was present on the dais when Eshwarappa stopped the state anthem from being played, apologise for the incident. They also sought to know if Annamalai can protect the Tamil people when he cannot stand up and protest the “insult” to the language in a neighbouring state.

PMK, an ally of the BJP, condemned Eshwarappa for displaying his “language fanatism” by replacing the Tamil anthem with the Karnataka state song and demanded an apology from the organizers.

The incident took place on Thursday in Shimoga where the BJP had organized an election convention in a Tamil-dominated area which saw attendance from Eshwarappa, Annamalai, and party nominee S N Channabasappa. As soon as the meeting commenced, the Tamil Nadu anthem was played on the stage and a visibly upset Eshwarappa is seen walking from his seat to the microphone and asking the organisers to stop playing it.

As soon as the anthem was stopped, video footage shows, Eshwarappa said there was no need to play the Tamil Nadu anthem and said any woman in the gathering could sing. When no one came forward, the Kannada state anthem was played.

In a tweet, DMK MP and deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi sought to know how Annamalai will worry about Tamils when he cannot stop his party people from “insulting” the Tamil anthem.

DMK spokesperson Rajiv Gandhi said there was no need to sing the Tamil Nadu anthem in other states but accused Annamalai of playing politics to win votes. “When you decided to play the anthem, you should have ensured that it is not stopped mid-way,” Gandhi added.

However, Annamalai hit out at the DMK, in his response, saying it was not a “DMK stage” to hit at another person. “Eshwarappa merely pointed out that the anthem of the state (Karnataka) should be played first, and then the Tamil anthem can be played later. Your history is such that you removed references to Kannada and Malayalam from the song,” he said.