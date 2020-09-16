Tata Projects Ltd wins bid to construct new Parliament building

Tata wins bid to construct new Parliament building

Tata Projects Limited on Wednesday won the bid to construct a new Parliament building at a cost of Rs 861.9 crore.

The company beat L&T Ltd, which had submitted a bid of Rs 865 crore, officials in the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) said. 

CPWD bid document had offered an estimated cost of Rs 889 crore for the project. Existing Parliament building will continue to function whilst the project is being executed, said the department.

The new Parliament building, which is a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, will be built on plot number 118 of the Parliament House Estate, that currently houses a reception, boundary walls and other temporary structures.

As per the plan, the government wanted to start the construction activities after Parliament's Winter session and complete the project within 21 months.

The ground plus two-storey triangular structure will comprise of halls with an increased seating capacity for both houses of Parliament. There will also be a foyer, offices for members of Parliament, and a dining facility.

The famed Parliament library will continue to be housed in the current Parliament building.

