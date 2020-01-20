The 'Bihar roots' of BJP chief JP Nadda

It is commonly known that JP Nadda, the new national president of the BJP, is originally from Himachal Pradesh and had been a minister in Himachal before becoming Union Health Minister, but what is not commonly known is his Bihar roots.

Nadda was born and brought up in Patna. His father NL Nadda was then a Patna University Professor teaching Commerce. The senior Nadda later became Head of the Department in the Patna University and, before retiring in 1980, was elevated as Principal.

BJP sources told Deccan Herald here on Monday that Nadda was born in Bhikna Pahari area of the State Capital. “During his initial days of schooling, he joined Ram Mohan Roy Seminary, close to the Patna University. But later, he joined St Xavier’s School and completed his matriculation from the prestigious institution,” the BJP source added.

Later, Nadda joined intermediate classes in Patna College and eventually graduated from Patna University. “In 1980, when his father retired, the entire family went back to Himachal Pradesh,” said the source adding that “recently when Nadda, as working president of the BJP, visited the State Capital in December, he went to the Patna University campus and fondly recalled his old association with Bihar’s capital.”