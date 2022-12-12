There is no fight, only differences: Jairam Ramesh on Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot power tussle

There is no political fight in Rajasthan and only some differences, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Monday on the power tussle involving Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, and asserted that the party is united.

Replying to queries at a press conference here, Ramesh said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has had a positive effect on the politics in Rajasthan and referred to the recent meetings between Gehlot and Pilot.

"There is no fight, there are only differences," he said when asked about the issue.

Without naming Gehlot and Pilot, Ramesh said that "both are assets to the party" and Rahul Gandhi too had reiterated it. "One is senior, experienced and the other is young, popular and highly energetic and both are needed by the party," he said.

'I understand after the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the meeting that Ashokji held yesterday (with Sachin), which I noticed, it should be clear that the effect of this Yatra is positive in the context of politics in Rajasthan," Ramesh said.

"Both (Gehlot and Sachin ) have different experiences and capacities, both were with Rahulji in Shimla yesterday... there is a new spirit... Congress has united," he said.

The Yatra has been an educational experience and has instilled new energy and enthusiasm, he said, adding the organisation needs to think about how to reap the benefits from this.