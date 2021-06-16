Third Covid wave? 5,000 youths in Delhi to be trained as health assistants

5,000 in Delhi to be trained as Covid health assistants

The health assistants or will be imparted 2 weeks of basic training in nursing and lifecare

  Jun 16 2021
They will be paid according to the number of days they work, said Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi government will train 5,000 youths to assist doctors and nurses as part of preparations for a possible third wave of Covid-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

The health assistants or community nursing assistants will be imparted two weeks' basic training in nursing and lifecare. The training will start from June 28 in batches of 500 candidates.

Training applicants need to have cleared Class 12 and be at least 18 years old. Online applications for training will be received on a first come, first served basis from June 17, Kejriwal said.

The health assistants will be roped in whenever their services are required during the third wave of the pandemic. They will be paid according to the number of days they work, he said.

