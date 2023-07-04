Those who betrayed my ideology cannot use my photograph: Shrad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said only the party of which he is president and Jayant Patil the Maharashtra unit chief should use his photograph. Those who "betrayed" his ideology cannot use it, he said, two days after his nephew Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

"Only the party of which I am the national president and Jayant Patil the state president can use my photograph," Pawar senior told reporters here.

In his lifetime, it was his prerogative to decide who should use his photograph, he said. "Those who betrayed my ideology and with whom I have ideological differences cannot use my photograph," the veteran leader added.

Incidentally, Pawar's photo was seen at the new office of the Ajit faction in south Mumbai which was inaugurated on Tuesday. The Ajit Pawar group has removed Jayant Patil as state NCP president. Patil, on the other hand, has submitted a petition to the Assembly Speaker seeking to disqualify Ajit and his associates.