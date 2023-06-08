'Those who pledged to invest in UP are untraceable now'

Those who pledged to invest in UP are untraceable now: Akhilesh

In Uttar Pradesh, Global Investors' Summit was held in February this year

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jun 08 2023, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 17:24 ist
Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday tried to put the ruling BJP government in the dock over investment claims in Uttar Pradesh saying that investors, who promised to invest during the investors' summit here, could not be traced now.

"In the Investors' Summit, earlier, under the pressure of the BJP government, some investors went away saying 'yes', but now they are not being traced. The BJP government in UP is singing sadly… 'Jaane kahan gaye woh log'. The officers are also singing and calling out to the investors… 'Wada na tod, wada na tod' (don't break the promise)," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read | Akhilesh sounds poll bugle, launches 'Rathyatra' 

He also used the hashtag #bewafa_Niveshak (unfaithful investors).

In Uttar Pradesh, Global Investors' Summit was held in February this year after which the state government has claimed that 10,000 investors showed up at the summit to make investments.

It claimed to have received investment proposals worth more than Rs 33.50 lakh crore, setting a new record in the country. 

Indian Politics
Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav

