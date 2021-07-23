TMC condemns suspension of Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen

The Trinamool Congress on Friday condemned the suspension of its Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen, alleging that the order was "malicious” and “arbitrary".

Sen was on Friday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining period of the Monsoon session for snatching and tearing the statement of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the Pegasus row, as Upper House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu dubbed Sen's action as an "assault on the country's parliamentary democracy".

"We consider Sen's suspension as malicious and arbitrary. We condemn it. The order was without any justification and has no provision in law," TMC RS member and party's chief whip Sukhendu Shekhar Ray said in a press conference.

Referring to the recent ruckus in Parliament, the TMC leader alleged that some BJP leaders belong to the same group that was responsible for "killings in Gujarat".

"Why was a BJP leader denied entry into the US? In West Bengal too, they brought anti-social elements. A party which indulges in violence from day one and has a history of butchering people with an attitude of might should not lecture others," he said.

The TMC MP, however, did not name anyone.

"They will suspend us and the people will suspend them," Ray said.

He further alleged that Union minister Hardeep Puri was abusive towards Sen, a charge denied by the minister.

Derek O'Brien said his party will soon provide evidence that the minister heckled Sen.

"After the cameras went off yesterday, certain incidents took place inside the Rajya Sabha. If Sukhendu Shekhar Ray or any TMC MP tells you what happened, you might think they are biased.

"Over the next few days, we will convene a press conference where we will give you non-TMC witnesses to the incident,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, a party leader said TMC's Mahua Moitra has given a privilege notice against IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the Pegasus issue, alleging that the minister had lied to the House.