TMC leader Santanu Sen suspended from RS for rest of Monsoon Session

Monsoon Session: TMC's Santanu Sen suspended from RS

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 23 2021, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 11:56 ist

TMC leader Santanu Sen was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon Session on Friday for disrupting the proceedings of the House on Thursday.

Sen had snatched the papers from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday as the latter began talking about the Pegasus row.

Sen took the papers from Vaishnaw and tore them after the TMC, Congress and other opposition party members, who had earlier forced two adjournments of the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha, rushed into the well of the House as the minister was called to make a statement on the snooping row.

Subsequently, the Upper House was adjourned till 12 after TMC members created an uproar over the Pegasus issue and Sen's suspension.

Monsoon Session
Rajya Sabha
Pegasus
Indian Politics
Ashwini Vaishnaw

