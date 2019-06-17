TMC legislator, 15 councilors join BJP

The trend of defection from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to BJP continued on Monday as one TMC MLA and 15 councilors of the ruling party in Bengal joined the saffron party.

The TMC leaders were inducted into BJP at its headquarters in New Delhi.

TMC MLA from Noapara Assembly constituency Sunil Singh along with the councilors joined BJP in New Delhi. They were inducted into the saffron party by its national general secretary and observer in West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya and senior leader Mukul Roy.

Asked why he defected to BJP, Singh accused his former party of indulging in rampant corruption and exhibitionism.

“Instead of calling me a traitor the TMC leadership should find out whether their candidate from Barrackpore was traitor,” said Singh.

Sunil is relative of newly elected MP Arjun Singh from Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat who joined BJP from TMC days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Arjun is also a former TMC MLA.

Addressing the media Roy said that so far 10 MLAs from other parties joined BJP. Arjun claimed that several other TMC MLAs will join BJP soon and the TMC government will not last.