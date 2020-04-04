TMC unlikely to attend PM Modi's interaction

TMC unlikely to attend PM's interaction with floor leaders of parties

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 04 2020, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 20:42 ist
TMC sources said that the party had been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the spread of coronavirus for days but it was never done. Credit: PTI Photo

The Trinamool Congress will not attend the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to be held on April 8, party sources said on Saturday.

Modi will interact with floor leaders of various political parties via a video link.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Modi will interact with floor leaders of all those parties who have more than five MPs in both houses of Parliament on April 8 at 11 AM.

The COVID-19 crisis including the countrywide lockdown are likely to be discussed during the meeting.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

This will be the prime minister's first interaction with opposition leaders after the lockdown. He did have an interaction with chief ministers of all states including those ruled by non-NDA parties.

TMC sources said that the party had been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the spread of coronavirus for days but it was never done.

"TMC will not attend the meeting. We have been seeking a discussion in Parliament and an all-party meeting over COVID-19 since early March but it was never called. Now why (call a meeting)? (For) Photo op?” asked a senior leader of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Mamata Banerjee
TMC
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Prahlad Joshi
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Frontline medical staff deaths grow in Spain, Italy

Frontline medical staff deaths grow in Spain, Italy

Indonesia covers up to protect orangutans from virus

Indonesia covers up to protect orangutans from virus

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

 