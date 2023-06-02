Trouble mounts for WFI chief as disquiet grows in BJP

Trouble mounts for Brij Bhushan as disquiet grows within BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the MP accused of 'heinous allegations' was being protected

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya, DHNS,
  • Jun 02 2023, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 20:58 ist
BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Trouble seems to be mounting for BJP MP and the Wrestling Federation of India WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as party lawmakers broke the silence on the issue demanding cognizance be taken of the complaint filed by the wrestlers who have accused Singh of sexual harassment.

"Even though I am a part of this government, it has to be accepted that the way the government should have communicated with the wrestlers has not happened," BJP MP from Beed in Maharashtra Pritam Munde said on Friday.

Another BJP MP, Bijender Singh from Haryana, called the protest by wrestlers “absolutely heart-breaking”.

Also Read | 'Arrest Brij Bhushan by June 9 or face intensified protest,' says 'Khap mahapanchayat'

"I feel the pain and helplessness of our wrestlers, forcing them to the brink of throwing away their lifetime of hard work- the medals from Olympics, CWGs, and Asian Games in the holy Ganga,” Singh said.

The statements by party MPs come amidst a growing disquiet within the BJP on the political ramifications of the protests. The grapplers who had been camping at Jantar Mantar in Delhi were forcibly removed by the police last month on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building.

After Supreme Court’s intervention in April, the Delhi police registered two FIRs based on complaints by six women wrestlers who accused Singh of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, groping, stalking, and intimidation.

Meanwhile, the opposition continued to press for action against Brij Bhushan with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging the MP accused of “heinous allegations” was being protected.

“Daughters who brought 25 international medals- pleading for justice on the streets! MP with 15 heinous allegations of sexual abuse in two FIRs- safe in prime minister’s ‘suraksha kavach!”; Rahul tweeted.

Also Read | FIR against WFI chief: Wrestlers narrate instances of sexual favours demand, sexual harassment, inappropriate touching

Responding to the mounting criticism, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister said the government is in favour of an unbiased investigation under due process of law.

“All of us want justice to be delivered, but it will happen after following the due process”; Thakur said at a function in Delhi.

In another setback to Brij Bhushan, the Uttar Pradesh government denied permission to hold a rally at Ayodhya on June 5.

