Trouble mounts for Brij Bhushan as disquiet grows within BJP

Trouble seems to be mounting for BJP MP and the Wrestling Federation of India WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as party lawmakers broke the silence on the issue demanding cognizance be taken of the complaint filed by the wrestlers who have accused Singh of sexual harassment.

"Even though I am a part of this government, it has to be accepted that the way the government should have communicated with the wrestlers has not happened," BJP MP from Beed in Maharashtra Pritam Munde said on Friday.

Another BJP MP, Bijender Singh from Haryana, called the protest by wrestlers “absolutely heart-breaking”.

"I feel the pain and helplessness of our wrestlers, forcing them to the brink of throwing away their lifetime of hard work- the medals from Olympics, CWGs, and Asian Games in the holy Ganga,” Singh said.

The statements by party MPs come amidst a growing disquiet within the BJP on the political ramifications of the protests. The grapplers who had been camping at Jantar Mantar in Delhi were forcibly removed by the police last month on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building.

After Supreme Court’s intervention in April, the Delhi police registered two FIRs based on complaints by six women wrestlers who accused Singh of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, groping, stalking, and intimidation.

Meanwhile, the opposition continued to press for action against Brij Bhushan with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging the MP accused of “heinous allegations” was being protected.

25 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मेडल लाने वाली बेटियां - सड़कों पर न्याय की गुहार लगा रहीं! 2 FIR में यौन शोषण के 15 घिनौने आरोपों वाला सांसद - प्रधानमंत्री के ‘सुरक्षा कवच’ में महफ़ूज़! बेटियों के इन हालात की ज़िम्मेदार मोदी सरकार है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 2, 2023

“Daughters who brought 25 international medals- pleading for justice on the streets! MP with 15 heinous allegations of sexual abuse in two FIRs- safe in prime minister’s ‘suraksha kavach!”; Rahul tweeted.

Responding to the mounting criticism, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister said the government is in favour of an unbiased investigation under due process of law.

“All of us want justice to be delivered, but it will happen after following the due process”; Thakur said at a function in Delhi.

In another setback to Brij Bhushan, the Uttar Pradesh government denied permission to hold a rally at Ayodhya on June 5.