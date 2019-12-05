TV, mobile responsible for rape: Congress minister

A senior Congress leader and Minister of Social Welfare in Rajasthan, Bhanwarlal Meghwal, on Thursday, said that no rapes used to take place before the invention of television and mobiles.

Speaking to media in Jaipur, Bhanwarlal Meghwal said, "The youth nowadays moving towards the wrong direction by consuming everything that is available on television and internet, which is why there is an increase in the crimes. Earlier, before these were invented, there was hardly any crime."

Moreover, the minister also said that culprits should be punished publicly and the court must give speedy orders in the cases involving rape.

His statement comes three days after another Rajasthan's cabinet minister B D Kalla blamed the internet and mobile usage for the rape and murder.

Kalla, who is the Minister of Energy and Water Resources and Art and Culture had held unchecked internet and mobile usage responsible in the increase is in the heinous crime.

Te leaders made the statement in reference to the recent incident in Rajasthan where a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Tonk district and after the rape and murder of a 26-year-old doctor in Telangana shook the entire nation