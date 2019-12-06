Uddhav pays tribute to Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday paid floral tribute to the chief architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary at Chaityabhoomi here.

He visited Chaityabhoomi, the site where Ambedkar was cremated after his death in 1956, this morning and paid floral tribute to the Dalit icon.

Chaityabhoomi, located in Dadar, Central Mumbai, attracts lakhs of Ambedkar followers every year on his death anniversary, which is observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Speaking on the occasion, Thackeray said Ambedkar had rebelled against injustice.

He said Ambedkar's upcoming memorial at Indu Mill, also in Dadar, will be an inspiration to win the fight against injustice and discrimination.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Assembly speaker Nana Patole, ministers Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat and Subhash Desai and Mayor Kishori Pednekar were among other dignitaries who paid homage to Ambedkar.