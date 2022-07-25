Uddhav Thackeray camp moves SC to stay EC proceedings on 'real' Shiv Sena

Uddhav Thackeray-led camp of Shiv Sena has moved the Supreme Court seeking direction to stay the proceedings before the Election Commission of India (EC) on Eknath Shinde’s group plea for recognition as real Shiv Sena, according to ANI.

Thackeray group in its plea said that the EC can't proceed in the matter since cases are pending before the Supreme Court.

More to follow...