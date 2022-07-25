'Real' Sena: Uddhav camp asks SC to stay EC proceedings

Uddhav Thackeray camp moves SC to stay EC proceedings on 'real' Shiv Sena

Thackeray group in its plea said that the EC can't proceed in the matter since cases are pending before the Supreme Court

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 25 2022, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 11:13 ist
Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: IANS Photo

Uddhav Thackeray-led camp of Shiv Sena has moved the Supreme Court seeking direction to stay the proceedings before the Election Commission of India (EC) on Eknath Shinde’s group plea for recognition as real Shiv Sena, according to ANI.

Thackeray group in its plea said that the EC can't proceed in the matter since cases are pending before the Supreme Court.

More to follow...

Eknath Shinde
Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena
India News
Maharashtra

