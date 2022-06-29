Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM ahead of floor test

Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Wednesday night.
Thackeray (61), who headed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, resigned after a rebellion from his own party members, headed by Eknath Shinde, triggered a political crisis in the state.
Thackeray also resigned as member of Maharashtra Legislative Council.
Also read | Maharashtra crisis: SC gives go ahead to floor test on June 30
After the Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed, Uddhav said that he would start sitting in the Shiv Sena Bhavan and rebuild the party.
