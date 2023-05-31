Uddhav to attend Oppn meet in Patna next month: Raut

Uddhav Thackeray to attend Opposition meeting in Patna next month: Sanjay Raut

Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders in the country in a bid to unite them to take on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 31 2023, 12:42 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 12:42 ist
Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will attend a meeting of key Opposition leaders convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 12, Thackeray's party leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday.

Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders in the country in a bid to unite them to take on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut said “All like-minded parties are coming together and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is taking a lead in this. Uddhav Thackeray will attend the meeting in Patna.”

Also read | Shiv Sena (UBT) accuses BJP of trying to set up 'laboratory of riots' in Maharashtra

Bihar minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Monday said most parties opposed to the BJP are likely to take part in the "extremely important meeting". Earlier this month, Kumar met Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai in a bid to strengthen the Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Bihar
Uddhav Thackeray
Sanjay Raut
BJP
JD(U)
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Nitish Kumar
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Grass is not always greener overseas

Grass is not always greener overseas

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

 