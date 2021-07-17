UP Congress leaders in favour of going solo in Assembly polls

Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders are in favour of going solo in the next Assembly election in the state, which is scheduled to be held in March 2022.

The leaders of the grand old party conveyed it to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during their meeting with her. Priyanka is currently on a two-day visit to the state.

"Congress must not enter into an electoral alliance with any party in the upcoming UP Assembly poll. We will fare better if we contest the polls on our own," said a senior UP Congress leader while speaking DH here on Saturday.

The leader said that the state office bearers of the party had conveyed their feelings to Priyanka in this regard. "Now it is up to the Congress high command to take a decision in this connection," he added.

The leader said that Priyanka, who was also the in-charge of the state unit of the party, assured them that the feelings of the workers would be kept in mind while taking any decision on alliance.

The Congress general secretary told the leaders to start looking for 'winnable' candidates for the next poll. "We will not thrust the candidates from Lucknow or Delhi but will give tickets to those recommended by the district level leaders and workers," she told them.

Priyanka, who visited Lakhimpur Kheri district on Saturday, met the Samajwadi Party (SP) woman leader, whose saree had been yanked allegedly by BJP workers during the recently concluded Block Pramukh polls.

Congress, which had contested the 2017 Assembly polls in the state in alliance with the SP, could win only seven seats. The SP had managed to win 47 seats.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati have already declared that their parties will not have an electoral alliance in the 2022 poll. Akhilesh, however, said that the SP could leave a few seats for the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and some other smaller outfits.