Electoral compulsions behind Yogi Adityanath's decision to allow Kawad Yatra in UP

Electoral compulsions may have been behind Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's decision to allow the annual 'Kawad Yatra' (devotees carrying earthen pitchers filled with waters from Ganga and offering the same at Lord Shiva temples) in the state, where assembly polls are due to be held early next year, despite concerns from several quarters in view of the apprehensions of the third wave of Covid 19.

It was Adityanath, who after assuming the charge of the state in 2017, directed the district administrations to extend all facilities to the orange-clad 'kawadias', who throng the roads in millions carrying pitchers and shouting 'Bum Bhole' (hailing Lord Shiva), during the auspicious Hindu month of 'Shravana'.

On Adityanath's instructions, top officials in several districts in the western region had also started showering flower petals on the marching 'kawadias' from choppers.

The saffron-clad chief minister had also allowed the use of 'DJ' by the 'kawadias', a practice banned by the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) regime headed by Akhilesh Yadav as it often resulted in communal clashes, especially when the 'kawadias' passed through Muslim localities or mosques during the 'namaz' (prayers).

''Akhilesh ne DJ par ban lagaya tha. Isiiye Bhole ne usse 17 mein harwaya tha'' (Akhilesh had banned the DJ and so Lord Shiva ensured his defeat in 2017 assembly polls), the 'kawadias' would shout while they marched.

According to an estimate, over three crore 'kawadias' had flocked the temple town of Haridwar to fill their pitchers with Ganga waters in 2019.

It would be the last 'Kawad yatra' before the next year's assembly polls. Interestingly, no 'Kawad Yatra' had taken place in view of Covid 19 restrictions in 2020 and there was no hue and cry. ''The BJP government cannot afford to be seen to be against the Kawad Yatra,'' said a UP BJP office-bearer here.

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the UP government for allowing the 'Kawad Yatra'. The Uttarakhand government has however banned the yatra following fears of the spread of Covid 19.