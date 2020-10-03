Yogi government morally corrupt: Priyanka Gandhi

UP government morally corrupt, threatening Hathras victim's family, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 03 2020, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 15:21 ist
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks during a prayer meet of the Hathras victim. Credit: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government was threatening the family of the Hathras gang-rape victim and asserted that such behaviour was not acceptable to the country.

Hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath dispensation, Priyanka Gandhi said the UP government is "morally corrupt".

"The victim did not get treatment, her complaint was not registered on time, her body was forcibly cremated, the family is in captivity, they are being suppressed -- now they are being threatened that they will have to undergo a narco test," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"This behaviour is not acceptable to the country. Stop threatening the victim's family," she said.

Track live updates of the Hathras Rape Case here

Congress MP and senior lawyer Vivek Tankha said he has discussed with party colleague and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal the issue of "confinement" of the Hathras victim's family, alleging that they were not allowed to meet anyone, including lawyer, doctor, media or well-wishers.

"Gross violation of their fundamental right to life & liberty. @myogiadityanath advised to lift it otherwise we move court," he said on Twitter.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Hathras rape case
Uttar Pradesh
Vivek Tankha
Kapil Sibal
Yogi Adithyanath

What's Brewing

What made this year a record wildfire season?

What made this year a record wildfire season?

Is the climate clock effective?

Is the climate clock effective?

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

Two movies, one message: Don’t forget Jamal Khashoggi

Two movies, one message: Don’t forget Jamal Khashoggi

 