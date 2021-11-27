UP saw riots under SP rule, seeing 'dangal' now: Thakur

Uttar Pradesh witnessed riots under SP rule, seeing 'dangal' now: Anurag Thakur

Thakur said BJP MPs have carried forward the idea of PM Modi because since the Olympics, the country now wants to promote sports and sportspersons

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 27 2021, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 20:13 ist
Anurag Thakur. Credit: PTI Photo

Targeting Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Saturday said there were "dange" (riots) in Uttar Pradesh under the SP rule whereas "dangal" (wrestling matches) are being organised now.

The minister attended the 'Sansad Khel Mahakumbh' organised in Baraut in Baghpat district of the poll-bound state.

Addressing the event, he said, "If we are giving the youth a chance to progress in sports, then what is the harm. Akhilesh Yadav complaining that these MPs organise 'Khel Mahakumbh'. Brother Akhilesh, you orchestrate riots and we organise 'dangal', so what is wrong in it."

Read | UP wants 'baba', not 'bua' or 'babua': Rajnath Singh

"I know that the people of Baghpat do not know about riots, they believe in 'dangal' only. If a politician promotes sports, what can be better than this," he said.

Thakur is the BJP's co-incharge for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections slated for early next year.

In a tweet later, the minister said, "Akhilesh Yadav, the difference is that under SP rule there used to be riots in UP and now 'dangal' are being held."

Talking to reporters at the sporting event, Thakur said BJP MPs have carried forward the idea of Prime Minister Narendra Modi because since the Olympics, the country now wants to promote sports and sportspersons.

