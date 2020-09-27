Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoles death of Jaswant Singh

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday condoled the death of BJP veteran and former Union minister Jaswant Singh, saying he was a man of impeccable integrity, an able administrator and an excellent parliamentarian.

Singh died here on Sunday following a long spell of illness. He was 82.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of former Union Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh. He was a great leader who served the nation with distinction in various capacities," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री जसवंत सिंह जी के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करता हूं। वे वास्तव में जन नायक थे जिन्होंने विभिन्न भूमिकाओं में राष्ट्र की सेवा की। एक प्रबुद्ध सांसद, कुशल प्रशासक और सार्वजनिक जीवन में उनके मर्यादित आचरण के लिए उन्हें सदैव स्मरण किया जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/rcg54MuVBO — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 27, 2020

He was a man of impeccable integrity, an able administrator and an excellent parliamentarian, the vice president said.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved family and friends. Om Shanti," he said.