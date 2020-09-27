Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoles death of Jaswant Singh

Vice Prez condoles death of Jaswant Singh

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 27 2020, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 15:22 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday condoled the death of BJP veteran and former Union minister Jaswant Singh, saying he was a man of impeccable integrity, an able administrator and an excellent parliamentarian.

Singh died here on Sunday following a long spell of illness. He was 82.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of former Union Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh. He was a great leader who served the nation with distinction in various capacities," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

He was a man of impeccable integrity, an able administrator and an excellent parliamentarian, the vice president said.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved family and friends. Om Shanti," he said.

