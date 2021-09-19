'Will Cong take note of Singh's charge against Sidhu?'

Will Congress take cognizance of Singh's 'extremely serious' charge against Sidhu?: BJP

Hours after quitting as Punjab CM, Singh had on Saturday launched a no-holds-barred attack against Sidhu, calling him 'anti-national'

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 19 2021, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 16:53 ist
Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar termed Singh's charges 'extremely serious'. Credit: PTI Photo

Seizing on outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's charge of anti-national against state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, the BJP on Sunday said Singh has voiced an issue which the country had been grappling with and asked the opposition party if it will take cognizance of the allegations and take action.

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar termed Singh's charges "extremely serious" and asked why Congress president Sonia Gandhi and its two other main leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have kept silence.

"Such an extremely serious allegation has been levelled by the chief minister against the party president, and the Congress is silent. What does it mean? We demand that the Congress should speak up and make its stand clear," he told reporters.

Read more: 'Sidhu anti-national', will fight against any move to make him CM: Amarinder

"We want to ask if the Congress will take cognizance of such extremely serious allegations and take action," Javadekar added.

Hours after quitting as Punjab CM, Singh had on Saturday launched a no-holds-barred attack against Sidhu, calling him "anti-national", "dangerous" and a "total disaster".

He had mentioned Sidhu's praise for Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and him hugging its army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during a trip to the neighbouring country to slam his bete noire.

Javadekar said the country had seen this and had been grappling with this issue.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Prakash Javadekar
Amarinder Singh
Navjot Singh Sidhu 
BJP
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi
India News
Punjab

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

IPL 2021 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

 