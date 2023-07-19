Will fight Lok Sabha polls under Modi again: NDA resolution

The NDA on Tuesday passed a resolution to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha election under the leadership of Narendra Modi once again.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde proposed the resolution while AIADMK chief Palaniswami and Asom Gana Parishad leader Atul Bora seconded it.

“Over the past nine years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government has realised the vision of sewa, sushasan and gareeb kalyaan (Service, Good Governance and Welfare of Poor), which has seen the participation of all sections, regions and communities. All constituents of the NDA congratulate PM Narendra Modi for his visionary and popular leadership that has taken India successfully ahead in this developmental journey,” the resolution read.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said 39 parties attended the meeting. “Today, the people’s support has given confidence to the PM; the people have made up their mind that this time again, the Modi government will come back to power, and this time we will win with more than 330 seats,” the Shiv Sena chief said.

The NDA’s meeting was its first in four years; it held its last meeting in May 2019.

This week, Hindustani Awam Morcha’s (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi and Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan walked into the NDA.

Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena is a new entrant to the NDA. The BJP mounted an effort to stitch its alliance again after key constituents like the Akali Dal and TDP left the alliance. After the splits in the NCP and the Shiv Sena, the breakaway factions are the BJP’s biggest allies, in addition to the AIADMK.

“From today, we have joined the NDA; everyone has unanimously decided that we will work to make PM Modi the prime minister again. The poor, backward and minorities will all work together,” Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief OP Rajbhar said.