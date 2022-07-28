Will personally apologise to President Murmu, ready to be punished, says Adhir on 'Rashtrapatni' remark

After facing BJP's ire for referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni', Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that he would personally apologise to her.

"I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her & apologise," he said.

Slamming the BJP government for dragging Sonia Gandhi's name in the controversy, the Congress MP asked, "They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?

