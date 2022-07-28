Will personally apologise to President Murmu, ready to be punished, says Adhir on 'Rashtrapatni' remark

After facing BJP's ire for referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni', Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that he would personally apologise to her.
"I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her & apologise," he said.
Slamming the BJP government for dragging Sonia Gandhi's name in the controversy, the Congress MP asked, "They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham
110 villages’ 3-year wait for Cauvery water continues
Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases
Alarm as Earth hits 'Overshoot Day' on July 28: NGOs
DH Toon | Who needs bulldozers when you have majority?
Global fight against HIV stalls amid resource crunch