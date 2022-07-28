Will apologise to Murmu: Adhir on 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Will personally apologise to President Murmu, ready to be punished, says Adhir on 'Rashtrapatni' remark

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 28 2022, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 13:59 ist

After facing BJP's ire for referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni', Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that he would personally apologise to her. 

"I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her & apologise," he said.

Slamming the BJP government for dragging Sonia Gandhi's name in the controversy, the Congress MP asked, "They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?

More to follow...

BJP
India News
Indian Politics
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress
Droupadi Murmu

