YSRCP, BJP in war of words over MP Vijaysai Reddy's photo with Mohan Bhagwat

A photo shared by YSR Congress Party MP Vijaysai Reddy with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has caused a row between the parties, as the BJP attacked the regional party on a host of issues.

The photo that set off the war of words was shared by Reddy when he met Bhagwat on a train in Narsapuram. "Had the wonderful opportunity of seeking his blessings and listening to his words of guidance," his caption read.

It was a honour meeting Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh @DrMohanBhagwat Ji today 27th December, 2021 at Narsapuram. Had the wonderful opportunity of seeking his blessings and listening to his words of guidance.@RSSorg pic.twitter.com/9jWr4dhcvS — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) December 27, 2021

While Andhra Pradesh Speaker and YSRCP MLA Tammineni Sitaram questioned BJP's "silence" on the disinvestment of the Vizag Steel Plant, the BJP alleged that the YSRCP had driven the state into a mess due to its "financial mismanagement", and that police are filing false cases on political workers, a report in The Indian Express said.

BJP leaders also attacked Vijaysai Reddy over tweeting the photo with Bhagwat, with one leader telling the publication: “I doubt if Bhagwat was even aware that someone was taking photos."

BJP leader Sunil Deodhar said the YSRCP's support to the Union government was a different issue but Reddy was playing "mind games" using the photo. “Several parties support us on issues that are important to the nation. Why only the YSRCP, even the TDP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi have supported us on the farm laws, Article 370 and CAA. This support is issue-based. Vijaysai Reddy was playing mind games by posing for a photo with Bhagwat,” he said.

He also claimed that the BJP would replace the YSRCP in the state, and ruled out any alliance with it, saying "there is no question of any alliance or tie-up, especially with a party that encourages conversions, and turns a blind eye to attacks on temples."

Speaking at a BJP public meeting on Tuesday, former Union minister Prakash Javadekar said many leaders in the state are on bail and may go to jail any time, and hence, the people of the state should think of an alternative.

"You have seen two governments, the TDP and YSRCP. Both parties have betrayed the Andhra Pradesh people, who deserve better. Many leaders in AP are on bail. Anytime they can go to jail. People of Andhra Pradesh must think of an alternative and the BJP, led by Narendra Modi, is the alternative,” Javadekar said.

