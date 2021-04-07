National Road Safety Board to come up soon

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is likely to set up a National Road Safety Board soon, aimed at guiding the government for promoting road and vehicle safety

as the Department of Expenditure in the Finance Ministry approved the proposal on Wednesday.

The Union Road Transport Ministry had earlier issued a draft notification for establishing the National Road Safety Board. The proposed Board will be tasked to perform several responsibilities on road safety, including promoting road safety, innovation and adoption of new technology for regulating traffic movements and vehicles.

The Board will consist of a Chairman and a maximum of 7 other members. It is being formed in accordance with the new Motor Vehicle Act

The board will also have experts and different technical committees. These committees will help the Road Transport Ministry to formulate specific standards for road safety, registering and licensing of motor vehicles and deciding on the standards of vehicle design.

The board will also help the ministry to formulate specific standards for road safety, building roads in hilly regions. It will have a frequent consultation with other departments and state governments on road and vehicle safety issues, said an official in the ministry.