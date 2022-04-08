National brands on right-wing cross hairs over halal

National, state-owned brands on right-wing cross hairs over halal certification

A list shared by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has the likes of IRCTC, Air India, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation

PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 08 2022, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 14:44 ist
Jhatka meat being bought on the occasion of Ugadi in Bengaluru. Credit: DH File Photo

Some right-wing organisations are now going after multiple brands including the state-owned IRCTC, Air India and Amulfed Dairy for displaying halal certificates on their product labels. These organisations said their campaign will continue till the display of such certification on their products is banned.

Halal certification is a religious authentication of products, making them permissible for Muslims to consume. The list shared by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti state spokesperson Mohan Gowda has the likes of IRCTC, Air India, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation besides chicken products, soft drinks, flour and chocolate brands that offer halal-certified products or services.

"We are going to take legal recourse against halal certification. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has not authorised anyone to issue halal certificate but still, the companies approach six bodies which issue the certificate," Gowda said.

The anti-halal campaign has gone viral on social media. A section of right-wing groups is in a campaign mode against halal products in Karnataka since March 31 appealing to the Hindus to buy 'jhatka meat' which, according to them, is less cruel and painful for the animals and poultry birds than halal meat.

