Naxals with bounty against them held in Chhattisgarh

Two Naxals, carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, were arrested from Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

Acting on specific inputs, Lachhu Kunjam (40) and Kosa Uika (35) were apprehended on Thursday evening from Kirandul police station area by a joint of team of District Reserve Guard and local police, an official said.

While Kunjam was active as the head of DAKMS (Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan- a frontal wing of Maoists), Uika was a janmilitia commander, he said, adding that they carried rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads.

The duo was allegedly involved in torching six trucks, two bulldozer machines and a poclain machine engaged in works related to the Screening Plant no. 3 of the NMDC in its Bailadila iron ore mining region on November 24 last year, he said.

They were mainly tasked with arranging the meeting of villagers for Maoists, spreading Naxal propaganda and conducting recee on movement of security forces, he added.