NCLAT rejects Amazon's plea against CCI order suspending its Future Coupons deal

NCLAT rejects Amazon's plea on Future Coupons deal

The authority has directed Amazon to deposit Rs 200 crore penalty within 45 days

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 13 2022, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 10:57 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday rejected Amazon's plea against CCI order suspending approval for the ecommerce major's deal with Future Coupons. 

The authority has directed Amazon to deposit Rs 200 crore penalty within 45 days. 

More to follow...

NCLAT
Amazon
Business News
Future Coupons

