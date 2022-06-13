NCLAT rejects Amazon's plea against CCI order suspending its Future Coupons deal

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday rejected Amazon's plea against CCI order suspending approval for the ecommerce major's deal with Future Coupons.
The authority has directed Amazon to deposit Rs 200 crore penalty within 45 days.
More to follow...
