NCW receives sexual harassment complaint against Andhra MP Gorantla Madhav

The MP is alleged to have engaged in an explicit video call without the victim's consent

  Aug 11 2022, 15:54 ist
The National Commission for Women has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against Andhra Pradesh's Hindupuram MP Gorantla Madhav after receiving a complaint of alleged sexual harassment against him.

According to the complaint, the MP is alleged to have engaged in an explicit video call without the victim's consent, the panel said.

The content of the video is alleged to be indecent, obscene and undignified, the NCW said in a statement.

Taking serious note of the allegations, the Commission said it has written to Birla to look into the matter and to take appropriate action.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has also written to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police urging him to conduct an independent inquiry in the matter, it added.

