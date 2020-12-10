Need to continue efforts against bioterrorism, pandemics: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) said that countries need to continue our efforts to address the threats of bioterrorism and pandemics.

Our collective achievement in the past decade has been remarkable in advancing multilateral cooperation through strategic dialogue and practical security cooperation. Threats to the rules-based order, maritime security, cyber-related crimes and terrorism, just to name a few, remain the challenges that we need to address as a forum he added.

Addressing the meeting attended by defence minister of ASEAN member nations and eight dialogue partners, he said, as we enhance mutual trust and confidence, exercising self-restraint in the conduct of activities and avoiding actions that may further complicate the situation, will go a long way in bringing sustained peace to the region.