NEET PG exam not postponed, will happen on May 21, PIB says after ‘fake’ NBEMS notice

The Press Information Bureau Saturday said this year's NEET PG exam has not been postponed and will happen on the scheduled date of May 9, terming "fake" a notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations that the paper has been rescheduled to July 9.

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Saturday also cautioned stakeholders against "false and bogus information" being circulated in its name.

This comes after a section of the media reported that the NEET PG exam this year was postponed to July 9.

In a tweet, the Press Information Bureau Fact Check handle said, "A FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022. The exam has not been postponed."

The exam will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only, it added.

The NBEMS at present conducts postgraduate and postdoctoral examinations in approved specialities leading to the award of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) respectively.

In a notice issued on Saturday, the NBEMS said it publishes various notices pertaining to its activities on its website https://natboard.edu.in only.

"Stakeholders are advised to visit the above-indicated website for the current and authentic information regarding NBEMS," it said.

"It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS.

"All NBEMS notices issued July 2020 onwards bear a QR code. Scanning the QR code will redirect the user to the said notice on the NBEMS website," the NBEMS communication stated.

The notice advised stakeholders not to be allured or misled by any unverified notice and should cross verify any information regarding NBEMS through its website. “For any query, contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication web portal,” it said.