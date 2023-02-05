NDMC to organize G20 Food Festival on Feb 11, 12

New Delhi Municipal Council to organize G20 Food Festival on Feb 11, 12

NDMC has invited 29 countries to participate in the Food Festival, to be held on February 11 and 12

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 05 2023, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 19:30 ist
Required space or stall and other on-site logistic support will be provided to all interested G20 members and guest countries. Credit: Reuters Photo

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will organize a G-20 Food Festival on the themes "Taste the World" and "International year of Millets" at Talkatora Stadium next week. 

NDMC has invited 29 countries to participate in the Food Festival, to be held on February 11 and 12. 

"The main purpose of the Food Festival is for the public to enjoy food delicacies of G-20 member countries and guest countries. All the G-20 member nations and guest countries are invited to participate in this food festival," the NDMC said in a statement. 

Required space or stall and other on-site logistic support will be provided to all interested G20 members and guest countries, the civic body said. 

Those interested are required to bring their own chefs, manpower and materials for the preparation of various delicacies. The food prepared may be sold to visitors on a payment basis, it said. 

The food festival would generate awareness on international cuisines as well as will provide education and guidance on nutritional health and food preparation. 

"Food preparation workshops or live demonstration counter may also be part of the food festival, including the display of photographs and write up on the cuisines," the NDMC said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New Delhi
NDMC
India News
G20
G20 summit

What's Brewing

Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima

Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima

Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge

Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge

Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall

Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall

Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair

Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair

Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue

Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue

Information overload & need for 'critical ignoring’

Information overload & need for 'critical ignoring’

 