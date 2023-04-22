New Space Policy: Private companies can approach the ITU for orbital slots, distribute remote sensing data: space policy

The new space policy that seeks to give a big boost to private players’ entry into the space sector, allows non-governmental entities to approach the International Telecommunication Union directly on their own for allocation of orbital slots, an area which was an exclusive preserve for the government till recently.

Besides, it allows the non-governmental entities to establish and operate remote sensing satellite systems within and outside India and disseminate satellite-based remote sensing data, as well as applications based on such data, provided they are in accordance with Indian law.

The new policy, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 6, was released in the public domain earlier this week.

It comes 25 years after the 1997 Satcom Policy, which the Department of Space and the Indian Space Research Organisation have been following till now to get orbital parking slots for Indian satellites from the ITU.

Guided by the new policy, the government is likely to introduce the much-awaited space law, which will provide a legal backing to the space-based activities undertaken by the private sector ranging from launching satellites to harnessing the resources found in space and asteroids.

The policy encourages the non-governmental entities to make and operate space transportation systems like launch vehicles and shuttles, besides designing and developing reusable, recoverable and reconfigurable technologies and systems for space transportation.

It comes three years after the Narendra Modi government in 2020 opened up the space sector by opening it up for private participation.

The ISRO will now focus primarily on research and development of new space technologies and applications, and for expanding the human understanding of outer space. This will include demonstrating human spaceflight capability and developing a long term road-map for sustained human presence in space.

The policy, however, is silent on the strategic use of space, which the Indian defence establishment has begun exploring because outer space, as the Chief of the Air Staff has put, is the “ultimate high ground".