Ideal guardian of the Constitution: Shah on new VP

New VP Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the 'ideal guardian of the Constitution', says Home Minister Amit Shah

Shah said Dhankhar has been constantly connected with the people in his long public life

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 22:46 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on his election as Vice President and said he will prove to be an ideal guardian of the Constitution while holding the post besides functioning as chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Shah said Dhankhar has been constantly connected with the people in his long public life, his understanding of the basic issues and his experience will benefit the Upper House.

"It is a matter of joy for the nation that a farmer's son, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, has been elected as the Vice President of India.

Also Read | Sonia, Rahul congratulate Dhankhar on winning VP election

"As Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will prove to be an ideal guardian of the Constitution, I congratulate him on this victory," he said in a message.

The home minister thanked other political parties and allies of the NDA, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and members of Parliament for supporting Dhankhar.

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the 14th Vice President of India on Saturday as he defeated joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

Dhankhar, a former governor of West Bengal, secured 528 votes while 80-year-old Alva got 182.

