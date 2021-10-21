News Highlights: Pakistan continues to remain on FATF 'grey' list

  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 22:56 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world!
  • 21:29

    Pakistan remains on 'grey' list: FATF

    Pakistan remains under increased monitoring (grey list). Its govt has the 34-point action plan of which 30 items have been addressed: Financial Action Task Force

  • 21:15
  • 18:37

    Actor Ananya Panday to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) once again for questioning, at 11 am tomorrow

  • 17:08

    Special NDPS Court extends judicial custody of Aryan Khan and others till October 30

  • 14:51
  • 14:43

    A building collapsed near a Gurudwara in Sangam Vihar at about 1 pm today. No casualties or injuries reported. Three fire tenders at the spot.

  • 14:20

    No raids conducted at SRK's Mannat, NCB collected documents related to Aryan Khan

  • 14:03
  • 13:59

    As per Stockhold International Peace Research Institute 2020 report, India among the top 25 defence products exporting list: Rajnath Singh

  • 13:59
  • 13:19

    Anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau summons actor Ananya Panday for questioning today

  • 13:18
  • 13:18

    Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team leaves from 'Mannat', the residence of actor Shah Rukh Khan

  • 12:45

    A team of Narcotics Control Bureau arrives at the residence of actor Ananya Panday. A team of NCB is also present at Shah Rukh Khan's residence

  • 12:35
  • 12:34
  • 12:07

    Supreme Court says farmers have right to protest but roads can't be blocked indefinitely

    The court asks farmers' unions to file their response on petition seeking removal of protesting farmers from roads and posts the matter for hearing on December 7.

  • 12:01

    Haryana vaccinates 2.5 crore people against Covid-19: CM ML Khatter

  • 11:26

    Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, government has taken steps to reduce the prices of about 400 cancer medicines: PM Modi

  • 11:24

    PM Modi expresses gratitude to AIIMS Management and Infosys for constructing the building of Vishram Sadan and providing facilities like land, electricity and water

  • 11:21

    PM Modi lauds corporate sector for contributing to health infrastructure of country

    Addressing the country on innauguration of AIIMS Jhajjar, PM Modi said, "India's corporate sector, private sector, social organizations have continuously contributed in strengthening the health services of the country. Ayushman Bharat- PMJAY is also a great example of this."

  • 11:12

    PM congrats India on crossing 100-cr Covid vaccinations

  • 11:06

    Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh; pilot injured

  • 09:37

    Track India's journey to administer historic 100 crore vaccines

  • 09:21

    Actor Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan Khan