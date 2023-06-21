News Live: Union minister rubbishes 'deletion' of Darwin theory from textbooks, says nothing of that sort happened
News Live: Union minister rubbishes 'deletion' of Darwin theory from textbooks, says nothing of that sort happened
updated: Jun 21 2023, 08:45 ist
International Yoga Day is being observed across the world with much enthusiasm with several prominent personalities taking part in the celebrations. Track all the live updates from the country and the world here with DH!
08:41
'Deletion' of Darwin theory from textbooks: Union minister Pradhan says nothing of this sort has happened
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought to assuage fears about the 'deletion' of Charles Darwin's theory of evolution from the NCERT textbooks and said "nothing of this sort has happened. Pradhan was speaking at an event at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday.
08:37
Blinken China's trip likely to bring only temporary relief for tensions
The first trip to China by a US secretary of state in five years may have eased tensions that many saw escalating to dangerous levels, but the lack of progress on core issues means the relief will likely only be temporary.
The limited achievements of Antony Blinken's two days of talks in Beijing were underscored on Tuesday when Washington again called for Beijing to reopen military communication channels and Blinken signalled concern about reports that China plans a military training facility in Cuba, an island 100 miles (160 km) south of the US state of Florida.
Fire breaks out at college in Mumbai’s Kandivali area
Three fire tenders at the spot. No one injured in the fire: Mumbai Fire Brigade
08:19
41 inmates killed in riot in Honduran Women's Prison
At least 41 inmates were killed on Tuesday morning in central Honduras after a riot broke out at the country’s only prison for women, one of the deadliest outbreaks of violence in the country’s long-troubled prison system.
Most of the victims had been burned, while others had been shot, said Yuri Mora, a spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office, who added that the death toll was expected to rise as investigators combed through the detention facility in Támara, near Tegucigalpa, the capital.
While the cause of the violence was not clear, the prison has been the scene of ongoing conflict between feuding gangs.
08:16
Rain lashes parts of Delhi
#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of the national capital Delhi.
'Deletion' of Darwin theory from textbooks: Union minister Pradhan says nothing of this sort has happened
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought to assuage fears about the 'deletion' of Charles Darwin's theory of evolution from the NCERT textbooks and said "nothing of this sort has happened. Pradhan was speaking at an event at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday.
Blinken China's trip likely to bring only temporary relief for tensions
The first trip to China by a US secretary of state in five years may have eased tensions that many saw escalating to dangerous levels, but the lack of progress on core issues means the relief will likely only be temporary.
The limited achievements of Antony Blinken's two days of talks in Beijing were underscored on Tuesday when Washington again called for Beijing to reopen military communication channels and Blinken signalled concern about reports that China plans a military training facility in Cuba, an island 100 miles (160 km) south of the US state of Florida.
Also Read |Blinken visit reveals chasm in how US, China perceive rivalry
Fire breaks out at college in Mumbai’s Kandivali area
Three fire tenders at the spot. No one injured in the fire: Mumbai Fire Brigade
41 inmates killed in riot in Honduran Women's Prison
At least 41 inmates were killed on Tuesday morning in central Honduras after a riot broke out at the country’s only prison for women, one of the deadliest outbreaks of violence in the country’s long-troubled prison system.
Most of the victims had been burned, while others had been shot, said Yuri Mora, a spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office, who added that the death toll was expected to rise as investigators combed through the detention facility in Támara, near Tegucigalpa, the capital.
While the cause of the violence was not clear, the prison has been the scene of ongoing conflict between feuding gangs.
Rain lashes parts of Delhi
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma performs Yoga in Dhubri to mark international Yoga Day
Ladakh | Indian Army personnel performs Yoga at Pangong Tso, to mark the 9th International Yoga Day.
"Yoga is part of our heritage and we should be proud of it," says UP CM
"Yoga is part of our heritage and we should be proud of it," says UP CM Yogi Adityanath while addressing an event in Gorakhpur on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2023