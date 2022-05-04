News Live: Security heightened outside Raj Thackeray's residence amid loudspeaker row

Pope wants to meet Putin, compares Ukraine war to Rwanda
Pope Francis said in an interview published Tuesday that he requested a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine, while comparing the scale of the bloodshed to Rwanda's genocide.
The pontiff told Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper that he had sent a message to Putin around 20 days into the conflict saying that "I was willing to go to Moscow".
"We have not yet received a response and we are still insisting, though I fear that Putin cannot, and does not, want to have this meeting at this time," Francis said.
Action to be taken against Delhi Police personnel who were not on duty on Eid
The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that departmental action will be taken against personnel of the force's Third Battalion who were not on duty on Eid.
According to a senior police officer, 500 personnel of the battalion were deployed on duty across the national capital on Tuesday on the occasion.
"Those found absent will be dealt with as per rules," the officer said.
PM Modi meets Queen of Denmark Margrethe II
Queen of Denmark Margrethe II extended a warm reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi felicitated the Queen on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.
