News Live: Curfew remains in force in Jodhpur after communal clashes
updated: May 05 2022, 08:41 ist
Here are the latest news updates from India and around the world!
08:39
Curfew remains in force after communal clashes
Rajasthan | Morning visuals from Jodhpur city where a curfew has been imposed by the district administration till midnight of May 6 after clashes erupted between two groups on May 3. pic.twitter.com/lnH8CG3x1F
Verstappen hopes to ignore hype and win first Miami Grand Prix
World champion Max Verstappen will seek to ignore all the hype and razzmatazz this weekend when he bids to trim Charles Leclerc's lead with a third win of the season at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.
Fresh from victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix where he led Sergio Perez home in a resounding Red Bull one-two, the 24-year-old Dutchman arrives in Florida trailing championship leader Leclerc of Ferrari by 27 points.
07:37
Bombay HC quashes case against Indiabulls, promoters
In a major setback to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed a magisterial court order and an FIR lodged against Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL) and its promoters on the basis of which ED was probing a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
07:36
Punjab CM Mann holds meeting with AAP MLAs
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday held a meeting with AAP MLAs who were asked to seek suggestions from people of their constituencies for the state budget 2022-23.
He is also learnt to have asked the legislators to propagate the recent decisions of the state government in their constituencies.
