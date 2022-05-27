News Live: LeT terrorist, involved in TV artiste Amreen Bhat's death, neutralised in Kashmir

In Awantipora encounter, 2 LeT terrorists killed in connection with TV artist Amreen Bhat's murder. Total 10 terrorists- 7 LeT, 3 JeM killed in last 3 days: Vijay Kumar,IGP Kashmir
Imran Khan rips into Pakistan govt after hike in petroleum products, praises India
Hijab row resurfaces in K'taka: Muslim students of University College submit memorandum to Dy Commissioner
'Tomb of Sand' by Geetanjali Shree wins 2022 International Booker Prize
2 encounters last night- 2 LeT terrorists killed in Sour, Srinagar
In Awantipora encounter, 2 LeT terrorists killed in connection with TV artist Amreen Bhat's murder. Total 10 terrorists- 7 LeT, 3 JeM killed in last 3 days: Vijay Kumar,IGP Kashmir