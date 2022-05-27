News Live: LeT terrorist, involved in TV artiste Amreen Bhat's death, neutralised in Kashmir

  • updated: May 27 2022, 07:34 ist
Track the latest news and updates from India and across the world with DH. Stay tuned!
  • 07:28

    Imran Khan rips into Pakistan govt after hike in petroleum products, praises India

  • 07:27

    Hijab row resurfaces in K'taka: Muslim students of University College submit memorandum to Dy Commissioner

  • 07:27

    'Tomb of Sand' by Geetanjali Shree wins 2022 International Booker Prize

  • 07:22

    2 encounters last night- 2 LeT terrorists killed in Sour, Srinagar

    In Awantipora encounter, 2 LeT terrorists killed in connection with TV artist Amreen Bhat's murder. Total 10 terrorists- 7 LeT, 3 JeM killed in last 3 days: Vijay Kumar,IGP Kashmir