Next session of Parliament depends on ground situation: VP Venkaiah Naidu

Next session of Parliament depends on situation: Naidu

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 29 2020, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 17:36 ist
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday told members of Rajya Sabha that the next session of Parliament depends on the situation on the ground and hoped for a normal schedule saying efforts to contain coronavirus were showing results, according to sources.

The Rajya Sabha chairman was interacting with the MPs as part of his 'Mission Connect' during which he has been talking to a large number of parliamentarians as well as former presidents and prime ministers, present and former chief justices of India, governors and chief ministers, besides leaders of political parties.

Sources said when some members of Rajya Sabha asked Naidu about the next session, he told them that it "depends on the situation on the ground".

He further said that with intensive virus containment efforts being mounted across the country and results showing on ground, one may hope for normal schedule, the sources add. 

