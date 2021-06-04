NIOS cancels Class 12 exams in view of Covid-19

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled its Class 12 examination in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Friday.
"Keeping the safety and security of our students on priority, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon. This will benefit around 1.75 lakhs students," the minister tweeted.
Also Read | CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board examinations cancelled due to Covid-19
According to S K Prasad, Director (Evaluation, NIOS), students who are not satisfied with the assessment will be given the option to appear in a public examination or an On-Demand Examination (ODE) when the situation becomes conducive.
"In such circumstances, the result of the concerned learner in public examinations or ODE will be treated as final," he said.
Keeping the safety and security of our students on priority, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon. This will benefit around 1.75 Lakhs students.@niostwit pic.twitter.com/XXWZ4MPo3X
— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 4, 2021
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine
NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas
Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19
Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China
Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study
DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!
Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’