NIOS cancels Class 12 exams in view of Covid-19

NIOS cancels Class 12 exams in view of Covid-19

Students who are not satisfied with the assessment will be given the option to appear in a public examination or an On-Demand Examination

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 04 2021, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 20:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled its Class 12 examination in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Friday.

"Keeping the safety and security of our students on priority, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon. This will benefit around 1.75 lakhs students," the minister tweeted.

Also Read | CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board examinations cancelled due to Covid-19

According to S K Prasad, Director (Evaluation, NIOS), students who are not satisfied with the assessment will be given the option to appear in a public examination or an On-Demand Examination (ODE) when the situation becomes conducive.

"In such circumstances, the result of the concerned learner in public examinations or ODE will be treated as final," he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NIOS
National Institute of Open Schooling
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Class 12
exams cancelled

Related videos

What's Brewing

All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine

All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

 