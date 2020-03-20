Divorce plea of Nirbhaya convict wife irrelevant: HC

Nirbhaya case: Pending divorce plea of convict Akshay's wife not relevant to stay execution, says HC

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 20 2020, 04:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 04:19 ist
Representative Image/iStock

 The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that pendency of a divorce plea of death row convict Akshay Kumar Singh's wife was not relevant to stay his execution along with three other convicts, scheduled for early Friday morning.

A bench comprising justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula said that the Supreme Court has already held that the pending divorce plea was no longer relevant.

The bench also said the apex court's judgement confirming death sentence has attained finality and the court cannot sit and review over it.

"We cannot say death warrant cannot be implemented because Akshay's wife's divorce plea is pending," the bench said.

Three of the four death-row convicts, Akshay, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma moved the high court in the evening challenging the trial court order declining to stay their execution.

They, along with Mukesh Singh, are scheduled to be hanged at 5.30 am Friday. 

Nirbhaya case
Delhi
Delhi High Court
divorce
